Wanchain (WAN) One Day Volume Tops $5.55 Million

Wanchain (WAN) traded up 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. Wanchain has a total market cap of $55.26 million and approximately $5.55 million worth of Wanchain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Wanchain has traded 21.4% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Wanchain coin can now be bought for approximately $0.28 or 0.00000450 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $42.76 or 0.00068797 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 4.2% against the dollar and now trades at $13.47 or 0.00021676 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.91 or 0.00019169 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.33 or 0.00006961 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 5.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000387 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded up 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.81 or 0.00002916 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.57 or 0.00007339 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.94 or 0.00001505 BTC.

Wanchain Profile

Wanchain (CRYPTO:WAN) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was August 22nd, 2017. Wanchain’s total supply is 197,614,054 coins. The Reddit community for Wanchain is https://reddit.com/r/wanchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Wanchain’s official Twitter account is @wanchain_org and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Wanchain is wanchain.org.

Buying and Selling Wanchain

According to CryptoCompare, “Wanchain (WAN) is a cryptocurrency enabling cross-chain transactions. It fosters interoperability between blockchain networks, creating a decentralized financial infrastructure. WAN is used for staking, transaction fees, governance, and cross-chain exchanges. Jack Lu and a team of developers created Wanchain.”

