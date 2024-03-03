Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 17.4%

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.
Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.
NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 461,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.24.
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.
