Short Interest in Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) Increases By 17.4%

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2024

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVOGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 19,600 shares, an increase of 17.4% from the January 31st total of 16,700 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 351,100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on Aptevo Therapeutics in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Aptevo Therapeutics

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in APVO. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $47,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 45.8% during the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 80,186 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 25,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics during the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. 8.06% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Aptevo Therapeutics Trading Down 3.5 %

NASDAQ:APVO traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $0.16. 461,548 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 379,678. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.16 and a 200 day moving average of $0.25. Aptevo Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $0.13 and a twelve month high of $2.24.

Aptevo Therapeutics Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. The company's lead clinical candidates are APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndromes; and.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aptevo Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.