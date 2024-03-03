Corton Capital Inc. Sells 24,013 Shares of OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR)

Corton Capital Inc. trimmed its stake in OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report) by 59.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,158 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 24,013 shares during the quarter. Corton Capital Inc.’s holdings in OraSure Technologies were worth $96,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brandywine Global Investment Management LLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $746,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 421.5% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 384,439 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,280,000 after purchasing an additional 310,715 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 3.1% in the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 196,468 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,165,000 after purchasing an additional 5,875 shares in the last quarter. Aviva PLC bought a new position in OraSure Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $580,000. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC grew its stake in OraSure Technologies by 25.0% in the third quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 365,582 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $2,168,000 after purchasing an additional 73,046 shares in the last quarter. 88.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get OraSure Technologies alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

OSUR has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut OraSure Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on OraSure Technologies from $7.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, TheStreet raised OraSure Technologies from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th.

OraSure Technologies Trading Up 1.0 %

NASDAQ:OSUR opened at $7.27 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $534.23 million, a P/E ratio of 10.10 and a beta of 0.17. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.61 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.79. OraSure Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.38 and a 1-year high of $8.45.

OraSure Technologies (NASDAQ:OSUR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 27th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $75.88 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.13 million. OraSure Technologies had a return on equity of 14.50% and a net margin of 13.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 38.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.21 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that OraSure Technologies, Inc. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kathleen Gallagher Weber sold 24,129 shares of OraSure Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.05, for a total transaction of $194,238.45. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 254,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,050,335. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

OraSure Technologies Company Profile

(Free Report)

OraSure Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides point-of-care and home diagnostic tests, specimen collection devices, and microbiome laboratory and analytical services in the United States, Europe, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Diagnostics and Molecular Solutions.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OSUR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for OraSure Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:OSUR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for OraSure Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OraSure Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.