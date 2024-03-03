California State Teachers Retirement System Sells 18,076 Shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS)

California State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Northern Trust Co. (NASDAQ:NTRS – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 319,554 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 18,076 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.15% of Northern Trust worth $22,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NTRS. Belpointe Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Northern Trust by 84.5% during the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 393 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC raised its holdings in Northern Trust by 93.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 408 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 197 shares during the period. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Northern Trust by 306.3% in the third quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 581 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 438 shares in the last quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. bought a new position in shares of Northern Trust in the second quarter worth about $40,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd grew its position in shares of Northern Trust by 147.5% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 604 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.64% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTRS opened at $82.66 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $81.66 and a two-hundred day moving average of $76.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Northern Trust Co. has a twelve month low of $62.44 and a twelve month high of $95.82. The company has a market cap of $16.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.12.

Northern Trust ( NASDAQ:NTRS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The asset manager reported $0.52 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by ($0.81). Northern Trust had a return on equity of 12.44% and a net margin of 9.14%. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.71 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.65 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Northern Trust Co. will post 6.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a $0.75 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. Northern Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.06%.

In other news, insider Steven L. Fradkin sold 30,392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.11, for a total value of $2,434,703.12. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,707 shares in the company, valued at $4,462,687.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of Northern Trust from $72.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Northern Trust from $82.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating and set a $86.00 price objective (up previously from $82.00) on shares of Northern Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Wolfe Research downgraded Northern Trust from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $85.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised Northern Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price target for the company from $68.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Northern Trust currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $83.04.

Northern Trust Corporation, a financial holding company, provides wealth management, asset servicing, asset management, and banking solutions for corporations, institutions, families, and individuals worldwide. It operates in two segments, Asset Servicing and Wealth Management. The Asset Servicing segment offers asset servicing and related services, including custody, fund administration, investment operations outsourcing, investment management, investment risk and analytical services, employee benefit services, securities lending, foreign exchange, treasury management, brokerage services, transition management services, banking, and cash management services.

