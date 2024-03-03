Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS) Stake Lessened by California State Teachers Retirement System

California State Teachers Retirement System lessened its holdings in Essex Property Trust, Inc. (NYSE:ESS – Free Report) by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 98,078 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,803 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.15% of Essex Property Trust worth $20,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its position in Essex Property Trust by 100.0% during the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 120 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Essex Property Trust by 89.4% during the first quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 125 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Pacific Center for Financial Services acquired a new stake in shares of Essex Property Trust during the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Financial Gravity Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Essex Property Trust in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:ESS opened at $234.37 on Friday. Essex Property Trust, Inc. has a 52-week low of $195.03 and a 52-week high of $252.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a current ratio of 3.26. The company has a market cap of $15.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.14, a P/E/G ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 0.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $238.21 and its 200-day moving average is $227.73.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a $2.45 dividend. This is an increase from Essex Property Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.31. This represents a $9.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Essex Property Trust’s payout ratio is currently 146.43%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Essex Property Trust from $237.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Essex Property Trust from $227.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Mizuho raised Essex Property Trust from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price target on Essex Property Trust from $224.00 to $225.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on shares of Essex Property Trust in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set a “hold” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $242.39.

Essex Property Trust, Inc, an S&P 500 company, is a fully integrated real estate investment trust (REIT) that acquires, develops, redevelops, and manages multifamily residential properties in selected West Coast markets. Essex currently has ownership interests in 252 apartment communities comprising approximately 62,000 apartment homes with an additional property in active development.

