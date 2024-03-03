Ancora Advisors LLC Purchases 6,551 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Ancora Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG – Free Report) by 1,621.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,955 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,551 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $350,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Goodman Financial Corp increased its holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goodman Financial Corp now owns 73,232 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,681,000 after buying an additional 1,060 shares during the period. ProVise Management Group LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.2% in the third quarter. ProVise Management Group LLC now owns 9,946 shares of the company’s stock valued at $500,000 after acquiring an additional 5,429 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.9% in the second quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 140,097 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,300,000 after acquiring an additional 11,424 shares during the period. IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 406,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,448,000 after purchasing an additional 31,638 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisor OS LLC lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 120.5% during the second quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 154,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,057,000 after purchasing an additional 84,496 shares during the period.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 1.0 %

SPLG stock opened at $60.34 on Friday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1-year low of $44.75 and a 1-year high of $60.38. The business’s 50 day moving average is $57.39 and its 200-day moving average is $53.92. The firm has a market cap of $22.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.41 and a beta of 1.00.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

SPDR Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap ETF, seeks to provide investment results that, before fees and expenses, correspond generally to the total return performance of an index that tracks the performance of large capitalization exchange traded the United States equity securities.

