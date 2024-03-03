Caxton Associates LP Takes Position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN)

Caxton Associates LP bought a new position in Titan Machinery Inc. (NASDAQ:TITN – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 9,663 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $257,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Titan Machinery by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,816,045 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after acquiring an additional 47,363 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Titan Machinery by 2.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,700,751 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,172,000 after purchasing an additional 32,803 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Titan Machinery by 4.2% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,340,569 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,884,000 after purchasing an additional 53,507 shares during the last quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. boosted its position in Titan Machinery by 9.2% during the third quarter. Global Alpha Capital Management Ltd. now owns 969,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,762,000 after buying an additional 82,000 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Titan Machinery by 22.9% during the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 524,881 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,484,000 after buying an additional 97,677 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.83% of the company’s stock.

Titan Machinery Stock Up 2.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TITN opened at $25.76 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $26.90 and its 200 day moving average is $26.69. The company has a market cap of $588.62 million, a PE ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.45 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Titan Machinery Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.44 and a 1 year high of $47.87.

Titan Machinery ( NASDAQ:TITN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 30th. The company reported $1.32 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.51 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $694.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $727.20 million. Titan Machinery had a net margin of 4.28% and a return on equity of 18.39%. Titan Machinery’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.83 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Titan Machinery Inc. will post 4.86 EPS for the current year.

TITN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $42.00 target price on shares of Titan Machinery in a report on Friday, January 12th. TheStreet lowered Titan Machinery from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Titan Machinery currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.50.

Titan Machinery Inc owns and operates a network of full service agricultural and construction equipment stores in the United States and Europe. It operates through three segments: Agriculture, Construction, and International. The company sells new and used equipment, including agricultural and construction equipment manufactured under the CNH Industrial family of brands, as well as equipment from various other manufacturers.

