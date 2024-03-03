Fred Alger Management LLC Takes Position in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Fred Alger Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 819 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $326,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its holdings in Saia by 1.9% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 1,549 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after buying an additional 29 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 1,631 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $342,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.3% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,181,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. M&T Bank Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 0.8% during the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 5,133 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,046,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.1% during the third quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 4,069 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,622,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter.

Get Saia alerts:

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of Saia stock opened at $579.56 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $489.70 and a 200 day moving average of $434.76. Saia, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $244.69 and a fifty-two week high of $588.40. The company has a market capitalization of $15.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.67, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.62.

Insider Activity

Saia ( NASDAQ:SAIA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 2nd. The transportation company reported $3.33 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.13. Saia had a net margin of 12.31% and a return on equity of 19.75%. The business had revenue of $751.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $745.48 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 14.5% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Saia, Inc. will post 16.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Rohit Lal sold 2,870 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.55, for a total transaction of $1,539,898.50. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 8,482 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,551,017.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Donna E. Epps sold 400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.14, for a total transaction of $226,056.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,583 shares in the company, valued at $894,616.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 27,699 shares of company stock worth $14,966,813. 0.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SAIA has been the subject of several recent research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $398.00 to $446.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Saia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $484.00 to $526.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Bank of America lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $498.00 to $600.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Saia from $450.00 to $515.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Susquehanna boosted their price objective on shares of Saia from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $468.89.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Saia

About Saia

(Free Report)

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAIA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Saia Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Saia and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.