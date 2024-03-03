Advisors Asset Management Inc. Reduces Position in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. (NYSE:TDS – Free Report) by 11.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 564,306 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock after selling 71,631 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.50% of Telephone and Data Systems worth $10,332,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of TDS. Caxton Associates LP raised its holdings in shares of Telephone and Data Systems by 16.4% during the 3rd quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 42,526 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 6,001 shares during the period. B. Riley Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth about $2,457,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in Telephone and Data Systems by 113.8% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 11,586 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 6,168 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in Telephone and Data Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at about $6,137,000. Finally, Natixis Advisors L.P. acquired a new stake in Telephone and Data Systems during the third quarter worth $1,219,000. 95.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Telephone and Data Systems Stock Performance

Shares of TDS stock traded up $0.11 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.41. The company had a trading volume of 800,770 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,248,854. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.40. The company’s fifty day moving average is $17.68 and its 200 day moving average is $18.21. Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.43 and a fifty-two week high of $21.75.

Telephone and Data Systems Increases Dividend

Telephone and Data Systems ( NYSE:TDS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by $0.01. Telephone and Data Systems had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 9.69%. The company had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.38) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Telephone and Data Systems, Inc. will post -1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. This is a boost from Telephone and Data Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Telephone and Data Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is -14.65%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com lowered Telephone and Data Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

About Telephone and Data Systems

Telephone and Data Systems, Inc, a telecommunications company, provides communications services in the United States. It operates through two segments: UScellular and TDS Telecom. The company offers wireless solutions to consumers, and business and government customers, including a suite of connected Internet of things (IoT) solutions, and software applications for monitor and control, business automation/operations, communication, fleet and asset management, smart water solutions, private cellular networks and custom, and end-to-end IoT solutions; wireless priority services and quality priority and preemption options; smartphones and other handsets, tablets, wearables, mobile hotspots, fixed wireless home internet, and IoT devices; and accessories, such as cases, screen protectors, chargers, and memory cards, as well as consumer electronics, including audio, home automation and networking products.

Further Reading

