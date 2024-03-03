Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its stake in Huron Consulting Group Inc. (NASDAQ:HURN – Free Report) by 35.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 29,093 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,545 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Huron Consulting Group were worth $3,030,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,041,969 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $93,542,000 after purchasing an additional 21,752 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 57.1% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,621,725 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,291,000 after purchasing an additional 589,297 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 6.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,621,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $74,279,000 after purchasing an additional 92,846 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 1.5% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,407,911 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $113,154,000 after purchasing an additional 20,642 shares during the period. Finally, Aristotle Capital Boston LLC raised its stake in shares of Huron Consulting Group by 2.2% during the second quarter. Aristotle Capital Boston LLC now owns 941,584 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $79,950,000 after purchasing an additional 20,095 shares during the period. 92.43% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HURN stock traded up $1.27 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $99.40. 219,676 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 103,810. Huron Consulting Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $70.66 and a twelve month high of $113.31. The company has a quick ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $103.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $102.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.06 and a beta of 0.59.

Huron Consulting Group ( NASDAQ:HURN Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 27th. The business services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.17. Huron Consulting Group had a return on equity of 17.77% and a net margin of 4.47%. The company had revenue of $339.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $341.71 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.12 earnings per share. Huron Consulting Group’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Huron Consulting Group Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on HURN shares. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Huron Consulting Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barrington Research boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $120.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of Huron Consulting Group from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th.

In other Huron Consulting Group news, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total transaction of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Huron Consulting Group news, CEO C. Mark Hussey sold 4,000 shares of Huron Consulting Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $103.11, for a total transaction of $412,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,546,709.46. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director John Mccartney sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.20, for a total value of $30,360.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 57,519 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,820,922.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 16,238 shares of company stock valued at $1,688,486 over the last ninety days. 2.02% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Huron Consulting Group Inc, a professional services firm, provides consultancy services in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Healthcare, Education, and Commercial. The Healthcare segment provides advisory services in the areas of financial and operational improvement, care transformation, and revenue cycle managed services; organizational transformation; financial advisory; software products; and digital solutions, spanning technology and analytic-related services to national and regional health systems, academic and community health systems, public, children's and critical access hospitals, physician practices and medical groups, payors, and long-term care or post-acute providers.

