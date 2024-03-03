Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP) Stake Lessened by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NYSE:CCEP – Free Report) by 27.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,100 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,736 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $2,380,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 3,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $236,000 after acquiring an additional 196 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 8,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $561,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 29,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,773,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank increased its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 7.6% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $207,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 3.7% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 6,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

CCEP has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. BNP Paribas upgraded Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 26th. Barclays boosted their target price on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $75.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $74.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Monday, December 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.24.

Shares of NYSE CCEP traded up $0.77 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $69.40. The stock had a trading volume of 1,681,089 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,784,942. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $67.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $63.59. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a twelve month low of $53.53 and a twelve month high of $71.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners (NYSE:CCEP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 23rd. The company reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $1.85. Analysts forecast that Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC will post 4.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

