SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Sells 218 Shares of EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 28.8% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 538 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 218 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of EME. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 5.9% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 2,426 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 135 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.8% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $580,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,037 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $928,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 160.4% during the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,828 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $543,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its stake in EMCOR Group by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,561 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $2,203,000 after purchasing an additional 1,865 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Price Performance

EME opened at $319.99 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.04 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $236.08 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $220.67. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $151.52 and a 1 year high of $321.16.

EMCOR Group Dividend Announcement

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 28th. The construction company reported $4.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.51 by $0.96. The firm had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.36 billion. EMCOR Group had a net margin of 5.03% and a return on equity of 28.41%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $2.63 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 14.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 16th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 12th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio is 5.41%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, KeyCorp started coverage on shares of EMCOR Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company.

EMCOR Group Profile

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

