Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $9.80 Million Stock Position in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. (NYSE:DSU – Free Report) by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 954,403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 105,061 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund were worth $9,802,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of DSU. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 50.0% during the 3rd quarter. Oliver Lagore Vanvalin Investment Group now owns 3,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC grew its holdings in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund by 346.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 7,137 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 5,538 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 1st quarter worth $77,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund during the 4th quarter worth $94,000. 27.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of DSU traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $11.12. 123,620 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 140,187. BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $9.20 and a fifty-two week high of $11.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $10.92 and its 200 day moving average is $10.47.

The firm also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 15th were paid a $0.0987 dividend. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 10.66%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, February 14th.

BlackRock Debt Strategies Fund, Inc is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc The fund is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of companies' debt instruments, including corporate loans, which are rated in the lower rating categories of the established rating services (BBB or lower by S&P's or Baa or lower by Moody's) or unrated debt instruments, which are in the judgment of the investment adviser of equivalent quality.

