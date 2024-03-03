Wahed Invest LLC Takes Position in Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR)

Wahed Invest LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,588 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $168,000.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $566,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its position in Pentair by 74.1% during the third quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 488,376 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,622,000 after purchasing an additional 207,940 shares during the last quarter. Field & Main Bank bought a new stake in Pentair during the third quarter valued at approximately $68,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 62.7% during the third quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 703 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Pentair by 57.7% during the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 18,820 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,219,000 after purchasing an additional 6,884 shares during the last quarter. 88.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have issued reports on PNR. UBS Group lifted their target price on shares of Pentair from $72.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $81.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of Pentair from $79.00 to $78.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Bank of America upgraded shares of Pentair from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $46.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, KeyCorp upgraded shares of Pentair from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $82.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 13th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $78.08.

Pentair Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE PNR opened at $78.33 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 1.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $73.02 and its 200 day moving average is $67.89. The company has a market cap of $12.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.89, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.20. Pentair plc has a 52 week low of $50.15 and a 52 week high of $78.51.

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $984.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $975.36 million. Pentair had a net margin of 15.17% and a return on equity of 20.80%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Pentair plc will post 4.21 earnings per share for the current year.

Pentair Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 19th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 18th. Pentair’s payout ratio is currently 24.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Pentair

In other news, Director David A. /Wi Jones sold 2,260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.85, for a total value of $153,341.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,081 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,566,045.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Pentair Profile

(Free Report)

Pentair plc provides various water solutions worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Pool, Water Solutions, Industrial & Flow Technologies. It designs, manufactures, and sells residential and commercial pool equipment and accessories, including pumps, filters, heaters, lights, automatic controls, automatic cleaners, maintenance equipment, and pool accessories for residential and commercial pool maintenance, repair, renovation, service, and construction applications; and water treatment products and systems comprising pressure tanks, control valves, activated carbon products, conventional filtration products, and point-of-entry and point-of-use systems for use in residential whole home water filtration, drinking water filtration, water softening solutions, commercial total water management and filtration, and foodservice operations.

Featured Articles

