Alberta Investment Management Corp Has $2.12 Million Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Alberta Investment Management Corp cut its position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 29.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 71,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 30,369 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in AZEK were worth $2,122,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of AZEK by 35.2% during the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 11,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $299,000 after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. bought a new stake in AZEK during the 1st quarter valued at $1,468,000. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in AZEK by 155.0% during the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 22,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $602,000 after buying an additional 13,910 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in AZEK during the first quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of AZEK by 113.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 724,014 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,989,000 after buying an additional 384,936 shares in the last quarter.

AZEK has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of AZEK from $39.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 8th. B. Riley raised their target price on AZEK from $40.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. TheStreet upgraded AZEK from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on AZEK in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $43.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, AZEK presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $39.72.

Shares of NYSE AZEK traded up $0.84 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.95. 2,352,951 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,006,503. The company has a 50-day moving average of $40.85 and a 200-day moving average of $34.51. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.34 and a 52-week high of $49.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 2.99 and a quick ratio of 1.67.

AZEK (NYSE:AZEK – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $240.44 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $234.12 million. AZEK had a net margin of 8.57% and a return on equity of 9.61%. Analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at approximately $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other AZEK news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.78, for a total value of $467,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 180,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,457,075.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total transaction of $452,270.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 58,000 shares of company stock valued at $2,342,230 in the last 90 days. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

