Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD) Shares Purchased by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp raised its stake in shares of Construction Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROAD – Free Report) by 30.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 66,409 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 15,366 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.13% of Construction Partners worth $2,428,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Construction Partners by 367.6% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 4,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 3,375 shares during the last quarter. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter worth about $1,816,000. Operose Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Construction Partners in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of Construction Partners during the third quarter valued at approximately $446,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Construction Partners by 1.7% during the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 389,459 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,239,000 after acquiring an additional 6,347 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.19% of the company’s stock.

Construction Partners Stock Up 1.4 %

ROAD stock traded up $0.69 during trading on Friday, reaching $48.77. The stock had a trading volume of 219,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 380,400. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $40.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.75, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82. The company has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.16, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.64. Construction Partners, Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.12 and a 1-year high of $50.70.

Insider Buying and Selling

Construction Partners ( NASDAQ:ROAD Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.06. Construction Partners had a return on equity of 11.56% and a net margin of 3.52%. The firm had revenue of $396.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $393.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.04 earnings per share. Construction Partners’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Construction Partners, Inc. will post 1.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Construction Partners news, Director Craig Jennings sold 50,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.64, for a total transaction of $2,132,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,132,000. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 18.80% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on ROAD shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Construction Partners from $51.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Construction Partners from $45.00 to $49.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Construction Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $46.00 to $50.00 in a report on Monday, February 12th.

About Construction Partners

Construction Partners, Inc, a civil infrastructure company, constructs and maintains roadways in Alabama, Florida, Georgia, North Carolina, South Carolina, and Tennessee. The company provides various products and services to public and private infrastructure projects, such as highways, roads, bridges, airports, and commercial and residential developments.

