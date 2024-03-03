Advisors Asset Management Inc. Has $10.69 Million Holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV)

Advisors Asset Management Inc. lessened its stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust (NYSE:GDV – Free Report) by 0.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 549,698 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,493 shares during the quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust were worth $10,686,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of GDV. GABELLI & Co INVESTMENT ADVISERS INC. bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $13,227,000. Cornerstone Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 209.3% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Advisors LLC now owns 680,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $14,377,000 after purchasing an additional 460,417 shares during the period. AQR Arbitrage LLC grew its position in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust by 110.3% in the 3rd quarter. AQR Arbitrage LLC now owns 271,013 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,268,000 after purchasing an additional 142,141 shares during the period. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $2,925,000. Finally, WealthPlan Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust during the third quarter worth $2,288,000.

Shares of The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust stock traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $22.38. The stock had a trading volume of 193,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 205,934. The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust has a 52 week low of $18.04 and a 52 week high of $22.50. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $21.70 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.57.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, June 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th.

The Gabelli Dividend & Income Trust is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It primarily invests in dividend paying stocks of companies.

