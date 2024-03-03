Alberta Investment Management Corp Sells 31,036 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Alberta Investment Management Corp trimmed its holdings in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 21.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 112,600 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 31,036 shares during the quarter. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Amkor Technology were worth $2,545,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Amkor Technology in the first quarter worth $38,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amkor Technology in the 1st quarter valued at about $52,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 57.3% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,936 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in Amkor Technology by 81.1% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,661 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 1,640 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 26.2% in the 3rd quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 4,217 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 875 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 38.69% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Trading Up 6.6 %

NASDAQ AMKR traded up $2.05 during trading on Friday, hitting $33.07. The company had a trading volume of 1,036,238 shares, compared to its average volume of 943,467. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.51 and its 200-day moving average is $27.52. The company has a market cap of $8.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a current ratio of 2.31, a quick ratio of 2.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $17.58 and a one year high of $34.44.

Amkor Technology Dividend Announcement

Amkor Technology ( NASDAQ:AMKR Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The semiconductor company reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.68 billion. Amkor Technology had a net margin of 5.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. Amkor Technology’s revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.67 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.079 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.96%. Amkor Technology’s payout ratio is 21.23%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on AMKR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday. They set a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley raised their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $35.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. StockNews.com raised shares of Amkor Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 4th. UBS Group assumed coverage on shares of Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Amkor Technology in a report on Thursday, November 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $27.00 price target on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $33.20.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total transaction of $566,200.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,369,977.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Amkor Technology news, CEO Guillaume Marie Jean Rutten sold 25,000 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.63, for a total transaction of $765,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 123,728 shares in the company, valued at $3,789,788.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Roger Anthony Carolin sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.31, for a total value of $566,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 48,392 shares in the company, valued at $1,369,977.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 50,400 shares of company stock worth $1,500,268. 53.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Amkor Technology Profile

Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

See Also

