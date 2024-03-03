Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R) Shares Acquired by Alberta Investment Management Corp

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in shares of Ryder System, Inc. (NYSE:R – Free Report) by 33.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,500 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Ryder System were worth $2,353,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ryder System by 13.6% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 193,131 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $15,322,000 after buying an additional 23,111 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC purchased a new position in Ryder System in the first quarter valued at $290,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Ryder System by 33.3% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 34,694 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,752,000 after purchasing an additional 8,674 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its position in Ryder System by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 19,678 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,561,000 after purchasing an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in Ryder System by 12.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 32,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $2,691,000 after purchasing an additional 3,652 shares in the last quarter. 83.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Ryder System Stock Performance

R stock traded down $0.54 during trading on Friday, hitting $113.56. The company had a trading volume of 149,347 shares, compared to its average volume of 364,529. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $106.71. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. The firm has a market cap of $4.99 billion, a PE ratio of 13.01 and a beta of 1.40. Ryder System, Inc. has a 1-year low of $76.15 and a 1-year high of $119.47.

Ryder System Announces Dividend

Ryder System ( NYSE:R Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The transportation company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.75 by $0.20. Ryder System had a return on equity of 19.68% and a net margin of 3.45%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.98 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $3.89 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Ryder System, Inc. will post 11.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Ryder System’s dividend payout ratio is presently 32.53%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on R shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Ryder System from $117.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Ryder System from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Stephens raised their price objective on Ryder System from $110.00 to $113.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com raised Ryder System from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 19th. Finally, Vertical Research downgraded Ryder System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Ryder System has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $116.00.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CMO Karen M. Jones sold 7,737 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.48, for a total value of $877,994.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 12,396 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,406,698.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Ryder System Company Profile

Ryder System, Inc operates as a logistics and transportation company worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fleet Management Solutions (FMS), Supply Chain Solutions (SCS), and Dedicated Transportation Solutions (DTS). The FMS segment offers full-service leasing and leasing with flexible maintenance options; commercial vehicle rental services; and contract or transactional maintenance services of trucks, tractors, and trailers; access to diesel fuel; and fuel planning and tax reporting, cards, and monitoring services, and centralized billing, as well as sells used vehicles through its retail sales centers and www.ryder.com/used-trucks website.

