Alberta Investment Management Corp Purchases 2,234 Shares of Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI)

Alberta Investment Management Corp increased its position in Houlihan Lokey, Inc. (NYSE:HLI – Free Report) by 11.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 21,353 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,234 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Houlihan Lokey were worth $2,287,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Houlihan Lokey in the third quarter worth about $30,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Houlihan Lokey in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $52,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. grew its holdings in Houlihan Lokey by 100.0% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $65,000 after buying an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 225.5% during the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 638 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Houlihan Lokey by 16.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 753 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.87% of the company’s stock.

Houlihan Lokey Trading Down 1.1 %

HLI traded down $1.42 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $127.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 369,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 339,650. The stock has a market cap of $8.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.57 and a beta of 0.68. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $112.36. Houlihan Lokey, Inc. has a 12 month low of $83.92 and a 12 month high of $133.80.

Houlihan Lokey Dividend Announcement

Houlihan Lokey ( NYSE:HLI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $511.30 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $493.02 million. Houlihan Lokey had a net margin of 14.90% and a return on equity of 18.06%. The business’s revenue was up 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.14 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that Houlihan Lokey, Inc. will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. Houlihan Lokey’s payout ratio is currently 54.59%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Houlihan Lokey

In other news, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of Houlihan Lokey stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total value of $128,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, Chairman Irwin Gold sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.18, for a total transaction of $1,221,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Christopher M. Crain sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.94, for a total transaction of $128,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,500 shares of company stock worth $1,530,920 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 25.97% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have issued reports on HLI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reiterated a “market perform” rating and issued a $127.00 price target on shares of Houlihan Lokey in a report on Monday, January 29th. UBS Group lifted their target price on Houlihan Lokey from $136.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd.

About Houlihan Lokey

Houlihan Lokey, Inc, an investment banking company, provides merger and acquisition (M&A), capital market, financial restructuring, and financial and valuation advisory services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Corporate Finance, Financial Restructuring, and Financial and Valuation Advisory.

