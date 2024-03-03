Alberta Investment Management Corp Reduces Stake in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM)

Alberta Investment Management Corp reduced its position in Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. (NASDAQ:SFM – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 64,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,396 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp’s holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market were worth $2,761,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in Sprouts Farmers Market by 17.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 22,592 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after purchasing an additional 3,389 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market in the first quarter worth about $387,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 1.6% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 336,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,747,000 after buying an additional 5,334 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 10.5% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 41,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,316,000 after buying an additional 3,923 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Sprouts Farmers Market by 26.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 78,169 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,588,000 after buying an additional 16,200 shares in the last quarter.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $30.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $48.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Friday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Sprouts Farmers Market from $49.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 26th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Sprouts Farmers Market from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.67.

Sprouts Farmers Market Trading Up 1.5 %

NASDAQ:SFM traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $63.39. The stock had a trading volume of 1,120,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,492,584. Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. has a one year low of $32.12 and a one year high of $63.48. The company has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.26, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.49. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $51.79 and a 200 day moving average of $45.59. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Sprouts Farmers Market (NASDAQ:SFM – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.45 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.69 billion. Sprouts Farmers Market had a return on equity of 26.71% and a net margin of 3.79%. Sprouts Farmers Market’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc. will post 2.95 EPS for the current year.

Insider Activity

In other news, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total transaction of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares in the company, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider David Mcglinchey sold 109,881 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.17, for a total value of $5,073,205.77. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 24,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,114,082.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Stacy W. Hilgendorf sold 3,774 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.26, for a total value of $234,969.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,748 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $669,170.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 140,319 shares of company stock worth $6,916,101. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Sprouts Farmers Market Profile

Sprouts Farmers Market, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, retails fresh, natural, and organic food products in the United States. It provides perishable product categories, including fresh produce, meat, seafood, deli, bakery, floral, and dairy and dairy alternatives; and non-perishable product categories, such as grocery, vitamins and supplements, bulk items, frozen foods, beer and wine, and natural health and body care.

