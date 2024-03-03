Alberta Investment Management Corp Buys 33,068 Shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW)

Alberta Investment Management Corp lifted its stake in shares of DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report) by 18.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 216,219 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 33,068 shares during the period. Alberta Investment Management Corp owned about 0.20% of DNOW worth $2,567,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of DNOW. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in DNOW by 101.9% during the third quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 451,370 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $5,358,000 after buying an additional 227,810 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of DNOW by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 25,963 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $308,000 after acquiring an additional 2,773 shares during the period. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of DNOW by 67.1% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 58,069 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $689,000 after purchasing an additional 23,328 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its holdings in shares of DNOW by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,495 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 3,344 shares during the period. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new position in DNOW in the third quarter valued at approximately $898,000. Institutional investors own 95.50% of the company’s stock.

Get DNOW alerts:

DNOW Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE:DNOW traded up $0.04 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $14.19. 1,035,199 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,214,904. DNOW Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.83 and a 12-month high of $14.44. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a PE ratio of 6.28 and a beta of 1.47. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $10.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.05.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DNOW ( NYSE:DNOW Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The oil and gas company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.15 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $555.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $540.83 million. DNOW had a return on equity of 11.60% and a net margin of 10.64%. The firm’s revenue was up 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that DNOW Inc. will post 0.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on DNOW shares. Susquehanna upped their price target on DNOW from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of DNOW from $14.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of DNOW from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on DNOW

DNOW Company Profile

(Free Report)

DNOW Inc distributes downstream energy and industrial products for petroleum refining, chemical processing, LNG terminals, power generation utilities, and customer on-site locations in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company provides consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; pipes, manual and automated valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, and measurement and control equipment; and mill supplies, tools, safety supplies, and personal protective equipment, as well as artificial lift systems, coatings, and miscellaneous expendable items.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DNOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for DNOW Inc. (NYSE:DNOW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for DNOW Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DNOW and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.