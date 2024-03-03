Alberta Investment Management Corp Acquires Shares of 46,972 Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD)

Alberta Investment Management Corp bought a new position in shares of Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 46,972 shares of the auto parts company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,149,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MOD. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd increased its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 59.5% during the third quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 142,602 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $6,524,000 after buying an additional 53,169 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 128.5% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 22,774 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,042,000 after purchasing an additional 12,808 shares during the last quarter. SG Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Modine Manufacturing by 1,457.9% in the 3rd quarter. SG Capital Management LLC now owns 208,659 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $9,546,000 after purchasing an additional 195,265 shares during the period. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Modine Manufacturing by 30.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 35,301 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $1,615,000 after purchasing an additional 8,284 shares during the period. Finally, OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Modine Manufacturing in the third quarter worth $316,000. 91.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Modine Manufacturing alerts:

Insider Transactions at Modine Manufacturing

In related news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total transaction of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 194,587 shares in the company, valued at $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Modine Manufacturing news, CFO Michael B. Lucareli sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.00, for a total value of $1,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 194,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,702,285. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Christopher William Patterson sold 6,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.04, for a total transaction of $339,456.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 111,742 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,926,795.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.86% of the company’s stock.

Modine Manufacturing Price Performance

MOD traded up $1.99 during trading on Friday, reaching $91.70. 1,589,962 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 911,914. The company has a quick ratio of 1.21, a current ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The company has a market cap of $4.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.63, a P/E/G ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 2.28. Modine Manufacturing has a 12-month low of $19.41 and a 12-month high of $93.92. The company’s 50-day moving average is $69.72 and its two-hundred day moving average is $55.06.

Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 30th. The auto parts company reported $0.74 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.17. Modine Manufacturing had a net margin of 9.31% and a return on equity of 25.28%. The company had revenue of $561.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $594.84 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Modine Manufacturing’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Modine Manufacturing will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com cut Modine Manufacturing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 31st. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 price target (up previously from $88.00) on shares of Modine Manufacturing in a research report on Tuesday, February 27th.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Modine Manufacturing

Modine Manufacturing Profile

(Free Report)

Modine Manufacturing Company provides engineered heat transfer systems and heat transfer components for use in on- and off-highway original equipment manufacturer (OEM) vehicular applications. It operates through Climate Solutions and Performance Technologies segments. The company offers gas-fired, hydronic, electric, and oil-fired unit heaters; indoor and outdoor duct furnaces; infrared units; perimeter heating products, such as commercial fin-tube radiation, cabinet unit heaters, and convectors; roof-mounted direct- and indirect-fired makeup air units; unit ventilators; single packaged vertical units; precision air conditioning units for data center applications; air handler units; fan walls; chillers; ceiling cassettes; hybrid fan coils; and condensers and condensing units.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MOD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Modine Manufacturing (NYSE:MOD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Modine Manufacturing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Modine Manufacturing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.