International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC) Issues Q4 2023 Earnings Guidance

International General Insurance (NASDAQ:IGIC – Get Free Report) issued an update on its fourth quarter 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of 0.650-0.650 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of 0.620. The company issued revenue guidance of -. International General Insurance also updated its FY 2023 guidance to 2.880-2.880 EPS.

NASDAQ IGIC traded down $0.38 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $11.87. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 339,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,960. International General Insurance has a 52-week low of $7.80 and a 52-week high of $13.93. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $13.05 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $11.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $558.25 million, a P/E ratio of 5.03 and a beta of 0.17.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on shares of International General Insurance from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $72,000. Millennium Management LLC bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $79,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the second quarter valued at $100,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in International General Insurance in the third quarter valued at $179,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.68% of the company’s stock.

International General Insurance Holdings Ltd. provides specialty insurance and reinsurance solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: Specialty Long-tail, Specialty Short-tail, and Reinsurance. The company underwrites a portfolio of specialty risks, including energy, property, construction and engineering, ports and terminals, general aviation, political violence, professional lines, financial institutions, marine, contingency, treaty, and casualty reinsurance.

