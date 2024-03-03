Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Lazard Asset Management LLC decreased its holdings in shares of United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 5.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 155,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 9,441 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in United Therapeutics were worth $35,151,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 28,326 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,244,000 after purchasing an additional 2,320 shares during the last quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in United Therapeutics by 229.6% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 2,063 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,437 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in United Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $1,160,000. Zions Bancorporation N.A. purchased a new position in United Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $66,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd increased its position in United Therapeutics by 187.5% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 877 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $157,000 after acquiring an additional 572 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UTHR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of United Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $213.00 to $215.00 in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Leerink Partnrs reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 5th. StockNews.com raised United Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $308.00 target price on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of United Therapeutics in a research note on Friday, December 8th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $309.00 target price for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $292.80.

Shares of United Therapeutics stock opened at $231.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $219.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $225.94. The firm has a market cap of $10.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.69 and a beta of 0.52. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $204.44 and a 12 month high of $261.54.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The biotechnology company reported $4.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.28 by $0.08. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.31% and a return on equity of 17.72%. The business had revenue of $614.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $575.01 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.67 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that United Therapeutics Co. will post 23.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total transaction of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Christopher Causey sold 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $249.68, for a total value of $749,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,585 shares in the company, valued at $1,144,782.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Mahon sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.89, for a total transaction of $1,433,340.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,599 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,743,135.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 41,285 shares of company stock valued at $9,344,545 over the last ninety days. 12.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. Its commercial therapies include Remodulin to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Remunity Pump, a small, lightweight, durable pump and separate controller; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; Unituxin, a monoclonal antibody for treating high-risk neuroblastoma; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

