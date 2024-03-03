Quadrature Capital Ltd Buys 20,885 Shares of SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)

Quadrature Capital Ltd raised its stake in SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG – Free Report) by 290.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 28,076 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,885 shares during the period. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in SolarEdge Technologies were worth $3,634,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 89.3% during the 3rd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,770,501 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $229,298,000 after purchasing an additional 835,290 shares in the last quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC increased its holdings in shares of SolarEdge Technologies by 108.5% during the third quarter. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC now owns 1,495,069 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $193,626,000 after buying an additional 778,034 shares in the last quarter. UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the second quarter valued at approximately $129,364,000. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of SolarEdge Technologies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $115,423,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its position in SolarEdge Technologies by 432.6% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 395,823 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,311,000 after acquiring an additional 321,509 shares during the last quarter. 86.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SEDG stock opened at $67.88 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.08, a current ratio of 3.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. SolarEdge Technologies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $63.25 and a 12-month high of $339.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.97 and a 200-day moving average of $99.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 150.84 and a beta of 1.50.

A number of research firms have commented on SEDG. StockNews.com raised SolarEdge Technologies to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $89.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Susquehanna reduced their target price on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $107.00 to $97.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Barclays reissued an “underweight” rating and set a $50.00 price target (down from $74.00) on shares of SolarEdge Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of SolarEdge Technologies from $83.00 to $71.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $109.69.

SolarEdge Technologies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, and sells direct current (DC) optimized inverter systems for solar photovoltaic (PV) installations worldwide. It operates in Solar and All Other segments. The company offers inverters, power optimizers, communication devices, and smart energy management solutions used in residential, commercial, and small utility-scale solar installations; and a cloud-based monitoring platform that collects and processes information from the power optimizers and inverters, as well as monitors and manages the solar PV system.

