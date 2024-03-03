Lazard Asset Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL)

Lazard Asset Management LLC lowered its position in Xcel Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:XEL – Free Report) by 8.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 457,727 shares of the company’s stock after selling 40,003 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Xcel Energy worth $26,190,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in XEL. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $576,873,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Xcel Energy in the 4th quarter worth about $231,020,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its holdings in shares of Xcel Energy by 16.0% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 18,521,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,059,821,000 after buying an additional 2,559,321 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Xcel Energy by 2.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 50,043,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,611,630,000 after buying an additional 1,263,127 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in Xcel Energy by 165.3% during the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,899,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $133,159,000 after buying an additional 1,183,298 shares during the last quarter. 77.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Xcel Energy alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have issued reports on XEL shares. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Xcel Energy from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. KeyCorp boosted their price objective on Xcel Energy from $62.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Xcel Energy from $63.00 to $64.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Xcel Energy from $66.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Xcel Energy from $67.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Xcel Energy has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $65.00.

Xcel Energy Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ XEL opened at $49.57 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.86 and its 200 day moving average is $59.38. The stock has a market cap of $27.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.36. Xcel Energy Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.98 and a 1-year high of $71.96. The company has a current ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41.

Xcel Energy (NASDAQ:XEL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The company reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.85 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $3.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.01 billion. Xcel Energy had a net margin of 12.47% and a return on equity of 10.78%. Xcel Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Xcel Energy Inc. will post 3.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Xcel Energy Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, April 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.548 per share. This represents a $2.19 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.42%. This is an increase from Xcel Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. Xcel Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 64.80%.

Xcel Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Xcel Energy Inc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, purchasing, transmission, distribution, and sale of electricity. It operates through Regulated Electric Utility, Regulated Natural Gas Utility, and All Other segments. The company generates electricity through wind, nuclear, hydroelectric, biomass, and solar energy sources, as well as coal, natural gas, oil, wood, and refuse-derived fuels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Xcel Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xcel Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.