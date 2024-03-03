MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ) Shares Sold by Fred Alger Management LLC

Fred Alger Management LLC decreased its position in shares of MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report) by 65.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,121 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 5,811 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC’s holdings in MasTec were worth $225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MTZ. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in MasTec by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 15,281 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,331,000 after purchasing an additional 940 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 139.8% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 48,537 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $4,228,000 after acquiring an additional 28,295 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its position in MasTec by 121.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 2,260 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in MasTec by 97.1% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 30,573 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,635,000 after acquiring an additional 15,061 shares during the period. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in MasTec by 37.2% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 38,037 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,313,000 after acquiring an additional 10,310 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.90% of the company’s stock.

Get MasTec alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

MTZ has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. KeyCorp began coverage on MasTec in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on MasTec from $70.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Robert W. Baird downgraded MasTec from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their target price on MasTec from $89.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on MasTec from $60.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $94.17.

MasTec Price Performance

Shares of MasTec stock opened at $84.85 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.39. MasTec, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $44.65 and a fifty-two week high of $123.33. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $71.14.

MasTec Company Profile

(Free Report)

MasTec, Inc, an infrastructure construction company, provides engineering, building, installation, maintenance, and upgrade services for communications, energy, utility, and other infrastructure primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through five segments: Communications, Clean Energy and Infrastructure, Oil and Gas, Power Delivery, and Other.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MasTec, Inc. (NYSE:MTZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MasTec Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MasTec and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.