Linde plc (NYSE:LIN) Shares Purchased by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Linde plc (NYSE:LIN – Free Report) by 115.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 530 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 284 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Linde were worth $197,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of LIN. United Services Automobile Association boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 8.9% in the third quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 12,990 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,837,000 after purchasing an additional 1,067 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec purchased a new stake in Linde during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $4,468,000. Eventide Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Linde in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $685,000. Gotham Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Linde by 20.7% in the 3rd quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 20,535 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $7,646,000 after purchasing an additional 3,517 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Linde by 43.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 31,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $11,606,000 after buying an additional 9,389 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.98% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently issued reports on LIN shares. Seaport Res Ptn cut shares of Linde from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Linde from $470.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. HSBC boosted their price objective on Linde from $440.00 to $447.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th. TD Cowen increased their target price on Linde from $395.00 to $455.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 16th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their price target on Linde from $430.00 to $434.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $434.60.

Linde Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LIN opened at $449.21 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $216.33 billion, a PE ratio of 35.65, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 0.93. Linde plc has a 1-year low of $324.11 and a 1-year high of $453.11. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $417.02 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $398.98.

Linde (NYSE:LIN – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 6th. The basic materials company reported $3.59 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.49 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $8.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.04 billion. Linde had a net margin of 18.87% and a return on equity of 17.06%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.16 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Linde plc will post 15.58 EPS for the current year.

Linde Increases Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 14th will be given a dividend of $1.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 13th. This is an increase from Linde’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.88. This represents a $5.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.24%. Linde’s payout ratio is currently 40.48%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Linde news, SVP Oliver Pfann sold 300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $414.61, for a total transaction of $124,383.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Linde Company Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers atmospheric gases, including oxygen, nitrogen, argon, and rare gases; and process gases, such as carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

