Lazard Asset Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH)

Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Lantheus Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LNTH – Free Report) by 60.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 336,946 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 126,947 shares during the quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Lantheus were worth $23,410,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of LNTH. Braidwell LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lantheus in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $20,031,000. Private Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 6.4% during the third quarter. Private Capital Management LLC now owns 435,481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $30,257,000 after purchasing an additional 26,368 shares during the last quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 127.8% during the third quarter. Avidity Partners Management LP now owns 558,400 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $38,798,000 after purchasing an additional 313,300 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP lifted its holdings in shares of Lantheus by 12.5% in the 3rd quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,294,391 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $89,934,000 after purchasing an additional 143,794 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Lantheus by 36.6% in the 3rd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 582 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages have weighed in on LNTH. B. Riley reduced their price objective on Lantheus from $113.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. TD Cowen began coverage on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Monday, December 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. William Blair lowered Lantheus from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. TheStreet cut Lantheus from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Monday, December 18th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Lantheus in a research note on Friday, February 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $104.14.

Lantheus Stock Down 1.1 %

LNTH opened at $64.64 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.93 and a beta of 0.54. Lantheus Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $50.20 and a 12 month high of $100.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 5.80 and a quick ratio of 5.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of $58.43 and a two-hundred day moving average of $64.20.

About Lantheus

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic and therapeutic products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of heart, cancer, and other diseases worldwide. It provides DEFINITY, an ultrasound enhancing agent used in echocardiography exams; TechneLite, a technetium generator for nuclear medicine; Xenon-133 to assess pulmonary function; Neurolite to identify the area within the brain where blood flow has been blocked or reduced due to stroke; and Cardiolite, an injectable Tc-99m-labeled imaging agent.

