SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Purchases 64 Shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report) by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 436 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after buying an additional 64 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in NewMarket were worth $198,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 0.7% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 105,010 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $34,063,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NewMarket by 29.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,949 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $955,000 after buying an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new stake in NewMarket during the first quarter valued at approximately $252,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in NewMarket by 31.8% in the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 4,414 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,066 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its stake in shares of NewMarket by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 24,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $7,843,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. 60.99% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get NewMarket alerts:

NewMarket Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE NEU opened at $643.89 on Friday. NewMarket Co. has a 52 week low of $334.88 and a 52 week high of $644.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 2.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.93 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $583.49 and its 200-day moving average price is $519.68.

NewMarket Increases Dividend

NewMarket ( NYSE:NEU Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The specialty chemicals company reported $8.38 EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $643.35 million for the quarter. NewMarket had a net margin of 14.41% and a return on equity of 41.33%.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 1st. Investors of record on Friday, March 15th will be issued a $2.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 14th. This represents a $10.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.55%. This is an increase from NewMarket’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.25. NewMarket’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.26%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com cut NewMarket from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Sunday, February 4th.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on NEU

NewMarket Company Profile

(Free Report)

NewMarket Corporation, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the manufacture and sale of petroleum additives. The company offers lubricant additives for use in various vehicle and industrial applications, including engine oils, transmission fluids, off-road powertrain and hydraulic systems, gear oils, hydraulic oils, turbine oils, and other applications where metal-to-metal moving parts are utilized; engine oil additives designed for passenger cars, motorcycles, on and off-road heavy duty commercial equipment, locomotives, and engines in ocean-going vessels; driveline additives designed for products, such as transmission fluids, axle fluids, and off-road powertrain fluids; and industrial additives designed for products for industrial applications consisting of hydraulic fluids, grease, industrial gear fluids, and industrial specialty applications, such as turbine oils.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NEU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NewMarket Co. (NYSE:NEU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NewMarket Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NewMarket and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.