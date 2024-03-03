Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP) Shares Sold by SRS Capital Advisors Inc.

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 12.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,728 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 404 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Shopify were worth $149,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SHOP. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify during the first quarter worth about $169,000. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Shopify by 26.5% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 754 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $510,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Shopify by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 30,166 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $20,391,000 after acquiring an additional 592 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Shopify by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 4,596 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 527 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC grew its stake in Shopify by 89.6% during the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 436 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.28% of the company’s stock.

Get Shopify alerts:

Shopify Stock Performance

Shares of SHOP opened at $76.59 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $79.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $67.81. Shopify Inc. has a 12-month low of $39.02 and a 12-month high of $91.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $98.54 billion, a PE ratio of 851.09 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 6.99 and a quick ratio of 6.99.

Analyst Ratings Changes

SHOP has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Shopify from $75.00 to $85.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. BNP Paribas downgraded shares of Shopify from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. DA Davidson increased their target price on shares of Shopify from $86.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Shopify in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of Shopify from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have given a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $76.42.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Shopify

Shopify Profile

(Free Report)

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHOP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP).

Receive News & Ratings for Shopify Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Shopify and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.