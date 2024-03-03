91,411 Shares in Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST) Purchased by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra Corp. (NYSE:VST – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 91,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,033,000.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new stake in Vistra during the third quarter valued at $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vistra during the second quarter worth $29,000. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Vistra by 311.1% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 2,257 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vistra in the 1st quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 91.31% of the company’s stock.

Vistra Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:VST opened at $54.50 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.68. Vistra Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $21.18 and a fifty-two week high of $55.98. The company has a market cap of $19.49 billion, a PE ratio of 15.22 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.34.

Vistra Increases Dividend

Analyst Ratings Changes

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 20th will be given a $0.215 dividend. This is a boost from Vistra’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.86 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 19th. Vistra’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.74%.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on VST shares. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Vistra from $43.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Vistra from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 21st.

About Vistra

Vistra Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retail electricity and power generation company. The company operates through six segments: Retail, Texas, East, West, Sunset, and Asset Closure. It retails electricity and natural gas to residential, commercial, and industrial customers across 20 states in the United States and the District of Columbia.

