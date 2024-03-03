Quadrature Capital Ltd Makes New $3.37 Million Investment in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED)

Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new stake in Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Free Report) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 67,896 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,371,000. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned 0.07% of Globus Medical as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of GMED. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Globus Medical by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,508,520 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $425,283,000 after buying an additional 33,806 shares in the last quarter. Nuance Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 36.8% in the third quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 3,620,518 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $179,759,000 after acquiring an additional 974,693 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in shares of Globus Medical by 0.6% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,236,599 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $238,796,000 after purchasing an additional 20,375 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 80.0% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,406,682 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $119,492,000 after buying an additional 1,069,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Globus Medical by 3.8% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,370,497 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $141,139,000 after buying an additional 85,737 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.54% of the company’s stock.

Get Globus Medical alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently issued reports on GMED. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $58.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Globus Medical from $60.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 14th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on Globus Medical from $67.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Globus Medical in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Globus Medical from $61.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 21st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $67.13.

Globus Medical Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE GMED opened at $54.45 on Friday. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.38 and a 12 month high of $62.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.54, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $54.00 and its two-hundred day moving average is $51.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.88 and a quick ratio of 2.72.

Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 20th. The medical device company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 8.82%. The firm had revenue of $616.53 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $608.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 124.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

Globus Medical Company Profile

(Free Report)

Globus Medical, Inc, a medical device company, develops and commercializes healthcare solutions for patients with musculoskeletal disorders in the United States and internationally. The company offers spine products, such as traditional fusion implants comprising pedicle screw and rod systems, plating systems, intervertebral spacers, and corpectomy devices for treating degenerative and congenital conditions, deformity, tumors, and trauma injuries; treatment options for motion preservation technologies that consist of dynamic stabilization, total disc replacement, and interspinous distraction devices; interventional solutions to treat vertebral compression fractures; and regenerative biologic products comprising of allografts and synthetic alternatives.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Globus Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Globus Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.