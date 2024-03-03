SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Lowers Position in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report) by 11.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,540 shares of the company’s stock after selling 339 shares during the quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF were worth $119,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ACWX. Loudon Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 3.2% during the second quarter. Loudon Investment Management LLC now owns 7,646 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Graypoint LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 0.9% during the third quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 29,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,378,000 after acquiring an additional 248 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 1.4% during the third quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 18,736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $881,000 after acquiring an additional 256 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.1% during the third quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 13,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF by 2.7% during the third quarter. Colton Groome Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 288 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

ACWX opened at $52.26 on Friday. iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF has a 52-week low of $44.89 and a 52-week high of $52.32. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $50.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $48.93. The company has a market cap of $4.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.17 and a beta of 0.82.

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 27th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 21st were issued a $0.714 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, December 20th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (ACWX) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI AC World ex USA index. The fund tracks the performance of a market-cap-weighted index of international stocks. It captures 85% of the publicly available market, thus excluding small-caps. ACWX was launched on Mar 26, 2008 and is managed by BlackRock.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ACWX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF (NASDAQ:ACWX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI ACWI ex U.S. ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.