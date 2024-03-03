SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $158,000 Holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 38.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 919 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 565 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $158,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of GLD. Intrepid Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC grew its stake in SPDR Gold Shares by 350.0% during the third quarter. Johnson Midwest Financial LLC now owns 180 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the third quarter worth about $34,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR Gold Shares during the first quarter worth about $36,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.99% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of GLD stock opened at $192.89 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $188.40 and its 200-day moving average is $183.51. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1 year low of $168.30 and a 1 year high of $193.40.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

