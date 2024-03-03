NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Bought by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd grew its stake in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 48.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 345,663 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 113,299 shares during the quarter. NVIDIA makes up 3.2% of Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. Quadrature Capital Ltd’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $150,353,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its stake in shares of NVIDIA by 12.4% in the third quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 33,754 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $14,683,000 after buying an additional 3,734 shares in the last quarter. Page Arthur B grew its position in shares of NVIDIA by 5.2% in the third quarter. Page Arthur B now owns 4,565 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.1% in the third quarter. BOS Asset Management LLC now owns 4,675 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,034,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,090 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $1,779,000 after acquiring an additional 189 shares during the period. Finally, United Services Automobile Association boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 16.8% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 66,627 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $28,982,000 after acquiring an additional 9,576 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NVIDIA Trading Up 4.0 %

NVIDIA stock opened at $822.79 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $627.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $517.55. The company has a current ratio of 4.17, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The stock has a market cap of $2.06 trillion, a PE ratio of 68.91, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA Co. has a 52 week low of $222.97 and a 52 week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA Dividend Announcement

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a net margin of 48.85% and a return on equity of 93.61%. The firm had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.65 EPS. NVIDIA’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that NVIDIA Co. will post 21.77 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be paid a dividend of $0.04 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is presently 1.34%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 979,431 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 450 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $484.62, for a total transaction of $218,079.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 50,961 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,696,719.82. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 124,174 shares of company stock valued at $69,582,008. 3.99% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on NVDA. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of NVIDIA from $625.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Wedbush increased their price objective on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Wolfe Research lifted their target price on NVIDIA from $630.00 to $900.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Tigress Financial increased their price target on NVIDIA from $790.00 to $985.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $824.90.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

