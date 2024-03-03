Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR) Stock Holdings Lifted by Quadrature Capital Ltd

Quadrature Capital Ltd lifted its position in Frontdoor, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTDR – Free Report) by 59.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 120,683 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,031 shares during the quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd owned about 0.15% of Frontdoor worth $3,690,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Quarry LP increased its position in Frontdoor by 340.9% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,067 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 825 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its stake in shares of Frontdoor by 44.1% during the 1st quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after acquiring an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Frontdoor by 93.0% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $80,000 after acquiring an additional 1,206 shares during the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $88,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in Frontdoor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $93,000.

Get Frontdoor alerts:

Frontdoor Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:FTDR opened at $31.14 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.69 and a beta of 0.89. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $33.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.24. Frontdoor, Inc. has a twelve month low of $24.98 and a twelve month high of $38.97.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Frontdoor ( NASDAQ:FTDR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 28th. The company reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.18. The company had revenue of $366.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $360.47 million. Frontdoor had a return on equity of 142.80% and a net margin of 9.66%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.13 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Frontdoor, Inc. will post 2.35 earnings per share for the current year.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Frontdoor from $40.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $39.40.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Frontdoor

Frontdoor Company Profile

(Free Report)

Frontdoor, Inc provides home service plans in the United States. The company's home service plans cover the repair or replacement of principal components of approximately 20 home systems and appliances, including electrical, plumbing, water heaters, refrigerators, dishwashers, and ranges/ovens/cooktops, as well as electronics, pools, and spas and pumps; and heating, ventilation, and air conditioning systems.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Frontdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Frontdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.