SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (BATS:OMFL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 3,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $141,000.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in OMFL. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 9,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 229 shares during the period. Cozad Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,544,000 after purchasing an additional 263 shares during the period. Assetmark Inc. lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 8.7% during the third quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 3,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 0.8% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 39,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,853,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Magnolia Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period.

Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of OMFL opened at $52.35 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.89 billion, a PE ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $50.67 and its 200-day simple moving average is $48.36.

About Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF

The Invesco Russell 1000 Dynamic Multifactor ETF (OMFL) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks an index of US large-cap stocks selected by a combination of five investment factors, which are weighted based on current macroeconomic conditions. OMFL was launched on Nov 8, 2017 and is managed by Invesco.

