SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Has $130,000 Stock Position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. grew its position in Casella Waste Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CWST – Free Report) by 2,524.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,706 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 1,641 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Casella Waste Systems were worth $130,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CWST. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of Casella Waste Systems by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 238,043 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $20,865,000 after buying an additional 16,077 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $244,000. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 54.9% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 25,964 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,276,000 after acquiring an additional 9,202 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its position in Casella Waste Systems by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,014 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blair William & Co. IL bought a new stake in Casella Waste Systems in the 1st quarter valued at $453,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.28% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In related news, President Edmond Coletta sold 8,271 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.30, for a total value of $746,871.30. Following the transaction, the president now owns 168,556 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,220,606.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 4.75% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently commented on CWST. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Casella Waste Systems from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. StockNews.com raised shares of Casella Waste Systems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, February 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.71.

Casella Waste Systems Stock Up 1.1 %

Shares of CWST stock opened at $91.11 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.46 and a current ratio of 1.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $86.90 and its 200-day moving average is $82.41. The stock has a market cap of $5.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 202.47, a PEG ratio of 5.93 and a beta of 0.89. Casella Waste Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.97 and a 52-week high of $95.78.

Casella Waste Systems (NASDAQ:CWST – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $359.57 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $360.08 million. Casella Waste Systems had a net margin of 2.01% and a return on equity of 5.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.18 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Casella Waste Systems, Inc. will post 0.77 EPS for the current year.

About Casella Waste Systems

Casella Waste Systems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a vertically integrated solid waste services company in the northeastern United States. It offers resource management services primarily in the areas of solid waste collection and disposal, transfer, recycling, and organics services to residential, commercial, municipal, institutional, and industrial customers.

