F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV) Shares Acquired by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of F5, Inc. (NASDAQ:FFIV – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 340,615 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 6,612 shares during the period. AQR Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.57% of F5 worth $54,887,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in FFIV. West Tower Group LLC acquired a new position in F5 in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Addison Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 36.1% during the third quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its holdings in shares of F5 by 24.7% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 470 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the last quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC acquired a new position in F5 during the fourth quarter valued at $79,000. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its position in F5 by 19.4% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 567 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $83,000 after purchasing an additional 92 shares during the period. 89.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get F5 alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, CFO Francis J. Pelzer sold 500 shares of F5 stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $182.31, for a total transaction of $91,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 32,290 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,886,789.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scot Frazier Rogers sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.00, for a total transaction of $262,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 20,401 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,570,175. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 5,249 shares of company stock worth $927,987. 0.58% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

FFIV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. KeyCorp upped their target price on F5 from $186.00 to $204.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of F5 from $163.00 to $206.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. TheStreet upgraded shares of F5 from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of F5 from $156.00 to $179.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their target price on F5 from $170.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $185.00.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FFIV

F5 Price Performance

Shares of F5 stock opened at $189.97 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $181.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $168.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.70, a PEG ratio of 2.80 and a beta of 1.11. F5, Inc. has a 12 month low of $127.05 and a 12 month high of $199.49.

F5 (NASDAQ:FFIV – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The network technology company reported $3.43 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.04 by $0.39. F5 had a return on equity of 20.81% and a net margin of 16.43%. The firm had revenue of $693.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $684.77 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.65 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that F5, Inc. will post 9.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

F5 Company Profile

(Free Report)

F5, Inc provides multi-cloud application security and delivery solutions in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific region. The company's distributed cloud services enable its customers to deploy, secure, and operate applications in any architecture, from on-premises to the public cloud.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for F5 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F5 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.