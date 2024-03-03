Becker Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

Becker Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report) by 62.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,150 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Deere & Company were worth $265,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Deere & Company by 7.6% during the second quarter. Westwood Holdings Group Inc. now owns 53,191 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $21,552,000 after purchasing an additional 3,776 shares during the period. Osaic Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in Deere & Company by 5.6% in the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 135,091 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,775,000 after buying an additional 7,182 shares during the period. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board grew its position in shares of Deere & Company by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board now owns 14,002 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,284,000 after buying an additional 900 shares during the last quarter. Greenline Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the second quarter valued at approximately $265,000. Finally, Centric Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,640,000. 66.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Deere & Company alerts:

Deere & Company Price Performance

DE opened at $367.85 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $103.09 billion, a PE ratio of 10.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.03. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $384.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $384.16. Deere & Company has a 1 year low of $345.55 and a 1 year high of $450.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 1.81.

Deere & Company Announces Dividend

Deere & Company ( NYSE:DE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The industrial products company reported $6.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.19 by $1.04. The firm had revenue of $10.49 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.30 billion. Deere & Company had a net margin of 16.38% and a return on equity of 44.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $6.55 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Deere & Company will post 27.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 8th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be issued a $1.47 dividend. This represents a $5.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 27th. Deere & Company’s payout ratio is 17.12%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

DE has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI lifted their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $381.00 to $387.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $435.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 16th. Melius Research restated a “hold” rating on shares of Deere & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. TD Cowen reduced their target price on Deere & Company from $438.00 to $396.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on Deere & Company in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $430.00 target price for the company. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Deere & Company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $428.58.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DE

Deere & Company Company Profile

(Free Report)

Deere & Company engages in the manufacture and distribution of various equipment worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Production and Precision Agriculture, Small Agriculture and Turf, Construction and Forestry, and Financial Services. The Production and Precision Agriculture segment provides large and medium tractors, combines, cotton pickers and strippers, sugarcane harvesters and loaders, harvesting front-end equipment, pull-behind scrapers, and tillage and seeding equipment, as well as application equipment, including sprayers and nutrient management, and soil preparation machinery for grain growers.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deere & Company (NYSE:DE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Deere & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deere & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.