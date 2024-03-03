SRS Capital Advisors Inc. Increases Position in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR)

SRS Capital Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Free Report) by 23.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,361 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 442 shares during the period. SRS Capital Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF were worth $107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.1% in the third quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 10,949 shares of the company’s stock valued at $497,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. James J. Burns & Company LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. James J. Burns & Company LLC now owns 8,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $404,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 14,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 0.8% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 31,136 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,414,000 after buying an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Finally, TD Capital Management LLC raised its stake in First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF by 1.9% in the second quarter. TD Capital Management LLC now owns 13,132 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,000 after buying an additional 239 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:CIBR opened at $57.81 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.41 and a beta of 1.00. First Trust Nasdaq Cybersecurity ETF has a 52 week low of $38.41 and a 52 week high of $59.33. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $55.73 and a 200 day moving average of $50.21.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were paid a $0.1658 dividend. This represents a $0.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (CIBR) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Nasdaq CTA Cybersecurity index. The fund tracks a liquidity-weighted index that targets companies engaged in the cybersecurity industry. CIBR was launched on Jul 7, 2015 and is managed by First Trust.

