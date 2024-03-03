Becker Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,309 Shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC)

Becker Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Centene Co. (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) by 23.2% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,327 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,309 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Centene were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Centene by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 2,008,043 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,314,000 after purchasing an additional 471,462 shares in the last quarter. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Centene during the third quarter worth approximately $1,736,000. Harris Associates L P bought a new position in shares of Centene in the third quarter valued at approximately $274,274,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Centene by 70.2% in the 3rd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 78,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,384,000 after acquiring an additional 32,252 shares in the last quarter. Finally, United Services Automobile Association grew its position in Centene by 9.3% during the 3rd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 14,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after acquiring an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. 90.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their price objective on shares of Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Centene from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $83.57.

Shares of Centene stock opened at $77.98 on Friday. Centene Co. has a 52 week low of $60.83 and a 52 week high of $81.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $41.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.88, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 0.38. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $76.74 and a two-hundred day moving average of $72.25.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.16 billion. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.86 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Centene Co. will post 6.75 EPS for the current year.

In other news, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,668,850.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total transaction of $900,840.00. Following the sale, the president now owns 235,365 shares in the company, valued at $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

