Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT) Shares Acquired by Truist Financial Corp

Truist Financial Corp increased its stake in Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report) by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 347,718 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,410 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp’s holdings in Trane Technologies were worth $70,555,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Trane Technologies by 5.4% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,337,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,789,000 after purchasing an additional 1,048,924 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Trane Technologies by 0.4% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 18,133,851 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,769,040,000 after buying an additional 77,924 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its stake in Trane Technologies by 2.2% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 9,832,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,570,000 after buying an additional 210,171 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in Trane Technologies by 12.4% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,743,154 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,343,000 after buying an additional 632,598 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Trane Technologies by 2.1% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,867,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,467,000 after acquiring an additional 101,230 shares in the last quarter. 80.66% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Trane Technologies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on TT. Citigroup boosted their target price on Trane Technologies from $246.00 to $269.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Stephens boosted their price objective on shares of Trane Technologies from $235.00 to $280.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Trane Technologies from $200.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Trane Technologies from $231.00 to $246.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on Trane Technologies from $253.00 to $287.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Trane Technologies has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $231.71.

Trane Technologies Stock Up 1.4 %

TT opened at $285.98 on Friday. Trane Technologies plc has a 52 week low of $162.04 and a 52 week high of $286.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $259.56 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $228.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The company has a market cap of $64.94 billion, a PE ratio of 32.53, a P/E/G ratio of 2.24 and a beta of 1.05.

Trane Technologies (NYSE:TT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $2.17 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.04. Trane Technologies had a return on equity of 32.01% and a net margin of 11.45%. The business had revenue of $4.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.43 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.82 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Trane Technologies plc will post 10.18 EPS for the current year.

Trane Technologies Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be issued a $0.84 dividend. This is an increase from Trane Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.75. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $3.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Trane Technologies’s payout ratio is presently 38.23%.

Insider Transactions at Trane Technologies

In other news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other Trane Technologies news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 1,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.74, for a total transaction of $438,290.38. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 42,374 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,345,214.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Paul A. Camuti sold 508 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $273.34, for a total transaction of $138,856.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 89,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,449,442.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 6,895 shares of company stock worth $1,859,452 over the last ninety days. 0.39% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About Trane Technologies

(Free Report)

Trane Technologies plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services of solutions for heating, ventilation, air conditioning, custom, and custom and transport refrigeration in Ireland and internationally. It offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; air sourced heat pumps, auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; dehumidifiers; ductless; furnaces; home automation products; humidifiers; indoor air quality assessments and related products; large and light commercial unitary products; refrigerant reclamation products; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; variable refrigerant flow products; and water source heat pumps.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Trane Technologies plc (NYSE:TT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Trane Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Trane Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.