Becker Capital Management Inc. Has $308,000 Stock Position in AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Becker Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T – Free Report) by 48.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 20,475 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 19,040 shares during the quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in AT&T were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Carmel Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in AT&T by 16,250.0% in the 3rd quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 1,635 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the period. FWL Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in AT&T in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Lipe & Dalton bought a new stake in AT&T in the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AT&T during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 53.65% of the company’s stock.

AT&T Stock Up 0.3 %

NYSE T opened at $16.98 on Friday. AT&T Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.43 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a market cap of $121.45 billion, a PE ratio of 8.66, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $16.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.71.

AT&T Dividend Announcement

AT&T ( NYSE:T Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.55 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $32 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $31.44 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 15.39% and a net margin of 11.76%. AT&T’s revenue was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.61 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 2.24 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were issued a $0.2775 dividend. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.54%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 56.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on T. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of AT&T from $17.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Citigroup increased their price objective on AT&T from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on AT&T from $28.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on AT&T from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of AT&T from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.65.

About AT&T

AT&T Inc provides telecommunications and technology services worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Communications and Latin America. The Communications segment offers wireless voice and data communications services; and sells handsets, wireless data cards, wireless computing devices, and carrying cases and hands-free devices through its own company-owned stores, agents, and third-party retail stores.

