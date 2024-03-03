Truist Financial Corp Has $57.77 Million Position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 85.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 375,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 173,126 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp owned 0.24% of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF worth $57,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IVE. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 4.5% during the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 100,433 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,853,000 after purchasing an additional 4,361 shares during the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $286,000. Retirement Income Solutions Inc grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 10.6% during the first quarter. Retirement Income Solutions Inc now owns 15,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,398,000 after purchasing an additional 1,473 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 17.0% during the first quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 10,240 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,595,000 after purchasing an additional 1,485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $389,000.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock opened at $180.17 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $175.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.15. The company has a market cap of $28.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.85 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $142.56 and a 1 year high of $180.25.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.