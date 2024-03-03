Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN) Shares Acquired by Shelton Capital Management

Shelton Capital Management grew its position in Illumina, Inc. (NASDAQ:ILMN – Free Report) by 27.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 17,764 shares of the life sciences company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,810 shares during the period. Shelton Capital Management’s holdings in Illumina were worth $2,439,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Illumina by 268.1% during the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,113,230 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $427,295,000 after purchasing an additional 1,539,186 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 4th quarter worth about $284,269,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 120.0% during the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,768,355 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $242,758,000 after purchasing an additional 964,709 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Illumina by 18.6% during the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,473,112 shares of the life sciences company’s stock worth $649,525,000 after purchasing an additional 544,786 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nomura Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Illumina during the 1st quarter worth about $125,418,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.17% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $155.00 price target for the company. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of Illumina from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective (down previously from $210.00) on shares of Illumina in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of Illumina from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of Illumina in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $175.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $166.95.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Illumina news, CEO Jacob Thaysen bought 7,330 shares of Illumina stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $135.29 per share, for a total transaction of $991,675.70. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 14,861 shares in the company, valued at $2,010,544.69. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Illumina Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of NASDAQ:ILMN traded up $0.67 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $140.50. 1,898,734 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,710,282. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $139.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $133.06. Illumina, Inc. has a 1 year low of $89.00 and a 1 year high of $238.55.

Illumina (NASDAQ:ILMN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The life sciences company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.01 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. Illumina had a negative net margin of 25.78% and a positive return on equity of 2.20%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.14 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Illumina, Inc. will post 1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Illumina

Illumina, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets life science tools and integrated systems for large-scale analysis of genetic variation and function. It operates through Core Illumina and GRAIL segments. The company offers sequencing and array-based instruments and consumables, which include reagents, flow cells, and library preparation; and whole-genome sequencing kits, which sequence entire genomes of any size and complexity, and targeted resequencing kits, which sequence exomes, specific genes, and RNA or other genomic regions of interest.

