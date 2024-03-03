Truist Financial Corp Raises Holdings in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC)

Truist Financial Corp increased its position in Norfolk Southern Co. (NYSE:NSC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 250,062 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 10,760 shares during the quarter. Truist Financial Corp owned about 0.11% of Norfolk Southern worth $49,245,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 2.9% during the second quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 17,580 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $3,986,000 after acquiring an additional 496 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Norfolk Southern by 0.4% during the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,235,490 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $280,160,000 after acquiring an additional 4,598 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the second quarter valued at about $48,259,000. ClearBridge Investments Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Norfolk Southern during the third quarter valued at about $34,973,000. Finally, Pathstone Family Office LLC grew its stake in Norfolk Southern by 200.1% in the third quarter. Pathstone Family Office LLC now owns 16,077 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $3,198,000 after purchasing an additional 10,719 shares in the last quarter. 72.37% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Bank of America upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $204.00 to $248.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Barclays upgraded Norfolk Southern from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $255.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Norfolk Southern from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $250.00 to $233.00 in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Norfolk Southern from $215.00 to $207.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded Norfolk Southern from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $272.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, January 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $242.31.

Norfolk Southern Stock Performance

NSC opened at $257.49 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $242.37 and its 200-day moving average is $219.00. The stock has a market cap of $58.16 billion, a PE ratio of 32.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 1.30. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.34. Norfolk Southern Co. has a twelve month low of $183.09 and a twelve month high of $261.37.

Norfolk Southern (NYSE:NSC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 26th. The railroad operator reported $2.83 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.87 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $3.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.09 billion. Norfolk Southern had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 21.06%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $3.42 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Norfolk Southern Co. will post 12.17 earnings per share for the current year.

Norfolk Southern Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Friday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 1st. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.10%. Norfolk Southern’s payout ratio is 67.33%.

Norfolk Southern Profile

Norfolk Southern Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail transportation of raw materials, intermediate products, and finished goods in the United States. The company transports agriculture, forest, and consumer products comprising soybeans, wheat, corn, fertilizers, livestock and poultry feed, food products, food oils, flour, sweeteners, ethanol, lumber and wood products, pulp board and paper products, wood fibers, wood pulp, beverages, and canned goods; chemicals consist of sulfur and related chemicals, petroleum products comprising crude oil, chlorine and bleaching compounds, plastics, rubber, industrial chemicals, chemical wastes, sand, and natural gas liquids; metals and construction materials, such as steel, aluminum products, machinery, scrap metals, cement, aggregates, minerals, clay, transportation equipment, and military-related products; and automotive, including finished motor vehicles and automotive parts, as well as coal.

Featured Stories

