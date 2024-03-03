First National Bank of Omaha Sells 898 Shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU)

First National Bank of Omaha lowered its position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:VEU – Free Report) by 5.9% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,353 shares of the company’s stock after selling 898 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 112,899.5% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 291,847,128 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,633,215,000 after acquiring an additional 291,588,855 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 530.2% in the fourth quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 7,529,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $377,549,000 after acquiring an additional 6,335,053 shares during the last quarter. Cowa LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 10,002.7% in the first quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,948,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,850,000 after acquiring an additional 4,899,543 shares during the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $95,669,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF by 1,308.6% in the first quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 1,644,328 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,697,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527,597 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Trading Up 1.1 %

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF stock traded up $0.65 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.61. The stock had a trading volume of 2,166,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,570,707. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $53.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $37.11 billion, a PE ratio of 11.20 and a beta of 0.82. Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF has a 12 month low of $49.47 and a 12 month high of $57.65.

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF Profile

Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard FTSE All-World ex-US Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the FTSE All-World ex US Index (the Index). The Index includes approximately 2,200 stocks of companies in 46 countries, from both developed and emerging markets worldwide.

